Maha Oppn leaders claim voters’ list ‘faulty’

Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday claimed the voters’ lists in Maharashtra were “highly compromised and faulty” and should not be used in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

They were speaking to reporters after a delegation of Opposition leaders met State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the voters’ list.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray were also present at the press meet. The local body polls are likely to be held in the next two months or early next year.

Patil said “incomplete and misleading addresses” on the EPIC and in the electoral rolls shared with political parties indicated a breach.