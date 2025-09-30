Maha: One dies, over 100 rescued in rain-hit Palghar

Mumbai: One person was killed, while more than 100 people were moved to safer places as heavy rains lashed Palghar district in Maharashtra overnight, inundating villages, damaging houses and roads, officials said on Monday.

Separately, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation in the Marathwada region, where heavy rains and floods last week caused extensive damage to property and farmland.

A 55-year-old man, Sadanand Devoo Bhurbhura, was swept away in floodwaters in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district on Sunday night. The body of Bhurbhura, a resident of Raipur-Gimbalpada, was recovered in the morning at Kalamdevi, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. Heavy rains washed away a road between Vankas Ambewadi and Savne in Dahanu, halting vehicular traffic, while the Sevge Chavadpada-Kotharpada Road was severely damaged, forcing authorities to shut it and provide an alternate route.