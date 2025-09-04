Maha okays increase in working hours in pvt sector

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to amend laws that will allow increasing the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from the present nine to 10 hours.

The move is aimed at attracting investments, generating employment and safeguarding workers’ rights, an official statement said.

The Cabinet, during its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cleared the changes recommended by a central task force, bringing Maharashtra in line with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms. The amendments will be done to the Factories Act, 1948 and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.

It will allow industries to function without disruption during peak demand or labour shortages while ensuring workers receive proper overtime compensation.