Maha officials study functioning of DPR and Chhattisgarh Samvad

Raipur: A high-level delegation from the Maharashtra government’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) was on a three-day (Aug 5-7) visit to Chhattisgarh to observe and study the innovative practices and effective systems adopted by the Chhattisgarh government in the fields of information dissemination, public relations, and communication of government schemes.

The delegation comprised six senior officials, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Secretary Samruddhi Angolkar and Director Kishor Gangarde. During their visit, the team closely studied the operational mechanisms of the Department of Public Relations, Government of Chhattisgarh, and its associate body, Chhattisgarh Samvad.

The officials undertook an in-depth review of the department’s functioning. They also gathered detailed insights into the organisational structure, operational workflow, and technological innovations implemented by Chhattisgarh Samvad.

During the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Dr Ravi Mittal, Commissioner, Department of Public Relations.

Dr Mittal stated: "It has been our consistent effort to ensure timely, transparent, and effective communication of government schemes and public welfare policies to the people. The unique balance between technology and a human-centric approach is what defines our system. We are delighted that other states are showing interest in these innovations."





Members of the visiting delegation appreciated the innovative practices being implemented by the Chhattisgarh government and expressed keen interest in exploring their applicability in Maharashtra.