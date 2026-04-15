Maha: Marathi mandatory for rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1

Thane: Knowing Marathi will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra from May 1, Cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued, Sarnaik warned that the licenses of drivers who do not possess basic knowledge of Marathi will be cancelled.

“From May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, it will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers to know Marathi. A state-wide inspection campaign will be conducted through 59 regional and sub-regional offices of the Motor Transport Department to verify if drivers can read and write the language,” the minister stated.

Sarnaik noted that while the rule requiring knowledge of the local language for issuing licenses is already in force, it is being widely flouted. He highlighted that the Transport Department has received numerous complaints regarding drivers being unable or reluctant to communicate with passengers in Marathi.