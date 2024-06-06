Maha LS polls: Four Congress women among seven female winners

Mumbai: Of the 17 women candidates that were fielded by prominent political parties in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, seven emerged victorious with four of them belonging to the Congress alone.

Among the prominent winners is Supriya Sule, who won the Baramati seat for the fourth successive time by defeating Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The fight for the Baramati seat was being keenly watched as it was for the first time that two members of the Pawar family were fighting the polls against each other in their home turf. Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, defeated her sister-in-law by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. The BJP had fielded six women candidates this time, the highest among all the parties. However, only two of them could win.