Maha Kumbh: Unprecedented crowd gathers for Mauni Amavasya ‘snan’

Mahakumbh Nagar: The holy city of Prayagraj is witnessing an extraordinary turnout of devotees as the Maha Kumbh Mela gears up for the Mauni Amavasya ‘snan’ (bathing festival), the most significant event of the ongoing religious congregation.

All major routes leading to the sacred Sangam, including Triveni Marg, Kali Marg, Shastri Bridge, Nag Vasuki Road and Jhunsi Road, are teeming with crowds. Such is the influx that even pedestrians are struggling to move freely, with many inching forward amidst the throng of devotees.

To manage the swelling numbers, extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place. Authorities have declared the entire fair area a no-vehicle zone, and all large vehicles entering Prayagraj from various directions are being stopped at designated checkpoints. Vehicles from Varanasi are halted near Andawan Ring Road, those from Kanpur at Nehru Park, and others from Lucknow, Pratapgarh, and Gorakhpur before Shantipuram. Even two-wheelers are barred from entering the city. Barricades have been set up at key intersections, including Civil Lines Subhash Chauraha, Roadways Chauraha, and CMP Dot Bridge, to ensure crowd control.

Since the Paush Purnima bathing day on January 13, an estimated 15 crore devotees have taken a dip in the holy waters of Sangam. On Tuesday alone, by noon, nearly one crore devotees had performed the ritual bath, with the numbers continuing to rise steadily. The surge in crowds began on Monday evening, overwhelming the police and requiring the deployment of reserve forces to maintain order.

In preparation for Mauni Amavasya, the fair administration has ramped up its efforts. Five thousand additional security personnel, including traffic and civil police, paramilitary forces, and bomb disposal squads, have been deployed across the city and fairgrounds. Special monitoring systems, including the Integrated Control and Command Center, have been activated to prevent overcrowding at Sangam Nose and other key areas. Quick response teams and flying squads have been stationed to handle emergencies, while thorough surveillance is being maintained on major routes and suspicious individuals.

Traffic in-charge Amit Kumar confirmed that over 1,000 traffic policemen are now positioned at city borders and intersections, ensuring smooth movement of devotees. Additionally, 4,000 civil police personnel have been deployed as an outer cordon to guide pilgrims arriving at railway stations, bus stands, and the airport to the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds have transformed into a hub of spiritual energy, with lakhs of devotees arriving from across India and abroad. Pilgrims have started gathering at Sangam days in advance to secure a spot for the Mauni Amavasya snan. According to official data, over 3 cr devotees bathed at Sangam over the last two days. On Sunday, 1.74 cr people took the holy dip, while Monday saw over 1.18 cr bathers.