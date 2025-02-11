Maha Kumbh: ‘Record 45 cr devotees take holy dip at Sangam’

Mahakumbh Nagar: The ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 has created history, with over 45 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, 15 days before its conclusion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had predicted this massive turnout, and his forecast has been proven correct. By 8 am on February 11, nearly 50 lakh devotees had bathed in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, pushing the total count past 45 crores. With two major bathing festivals, Magh Purnima and Maha Shivratri, still ahead, officials anticipate the final number to surpass 50-55 crores.

Despite three significant Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami—already having taken place, the faith and enthusiasm of devotees remain unwavering. Pilgrims from all walks of life continue to arrive in Prayagraj, reinforcing the spiritual significance of the grand event.

Mauni Amavasya recorded the highest turnout so far, with 8 crore devotees participating in the sacred ritual. Makar Sankranti saw 3.5 crore bathers, while Paush Purnima and Basant Panchami attracted 1.7 crore and 2.57 crore devotees, respectively. Even on regular days, over one crore pilgrims are taking a dip daily.

The event has witnessed participation from several high-profile figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, who took a holy dip on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet, also performed the sacred ritual. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel have all attended the Mahakumbh. Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Shripad Naik, along with BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, have also been part of the historic congregation.

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, have also taken part in the holy dip. The event has drawn a host of celebrities, including Bollywood stars Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, Milind Soman, and Isha Gupta, along with former cricketer Suresh Raina, Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, wrestler Khali and poet Kumar Vishwas.