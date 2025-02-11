Maha Kumbh: President Murmu takes holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam here on Monday and said the huge gathering of faith and belief at the Maha Kumbh is a living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage.

After taking the dip at the Sangam, Murmu offered a coconut to the Ganga river and prayers to the Sun god.

President Murmu became the second president of India after Dr. Rajendra Prasad to perform the sacred bath at the Kumbh.

Later, in a post on X, she said, “Today I had the good fortune of bathing in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and the stream Saraswati in the divine atmosphere of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh.”

The President said the Maha Kumbh conveys the message of unity and spirituality to humanity.

“This huge gathering of faith and belief is a wonderful and living symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. Maha Kumbh gives the message of unity and spirituality to humanity. I pray to Maa Ganga that she keeps her blessings on everyone and keeps spreading happiness and peace in everyone’s life,” she added.

The President also shared pictures of her from the Sangam, where she is seen offering prayers and performing rituals. Murmu’s family accompanied her in this sacred moment.

After taking the holy dip, the president performed the traditional “Dugdhabhishek” at the Sangam, followed by an “aarti”, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

On her way to the Sangam, Murmu fed grains to the migratory Siberian birds flocking the river.