Maha Kumbh: Police conduct emergency response mock drill in Akhara area

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Mahakumbh Police is consistently working towards ensuring the grand, safe, and successful conduct of Maha Kumbh-2025, along with preparedness to handle any emergency situation effectively. Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna, IPS, a mock drill was conducted at 2:00 am in the Thana Akhara Mahakumbh Mela area to assess and enhance emergency response readiness.

The mock drill involved activating alarms to address various emergency scenarios, practising evacuation procedures, and training on the effective use of fire safety equipment.

The primary objective of the drill was to prepare devotees for prompt and appropriate action during emergencies while providing hands-on experience in operating fire safety equipment and coordinating with fire personnel for safe rescue operations.

Meanwhile, an intensive checking campaign was launched ahead of the main bathing festival under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna (IPS) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Maha Kumbh. The campaign focuses on heightened surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities at key locations such as Sangam Ghat, pontoon bridges, and major intersections.

The Deputy Inspector General instructed all station in-charges to enhance vigilance in their respective jurisdictions and maintain a proactive approach to security. Special measures were implemented to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

As part of the campaign, teams led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Circle Officers, and Station In-charges conducted rigorous inspections of suspicious individuals, vehicles, and potential encroachments.