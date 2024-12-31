Maha Kumbh: Dedicated entry, exit routes at Prayagraj rly stations for ‘Snan Parvs’

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj Railway Division is nearing completion of its preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, aiming to provide a seamless experience for the millions of devotees travelling to the festival by train.

As part of the preparations, the division has announced dedicated entry and exit routes at all stations to handle the surge of pilgrims during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami, and Maghi Purnima.

The Prayagraj Railway Division has planned to run approximately 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special fair trains.

“At Prayagraj Junction, entry will be allowed only from the city side via platform no. 1, while exit will be restricted to the Civil Lines side,” Public Relations Officer Amit Singh stated.

Besides, unreserved passengers will be guided to the appropriate train and platform through designated passenger shelter areas, organised direction-wise according to their destination station, he said.

A separate entry point has been designated at gate number 5 on the city side of Prayagraj Junction. Similarly, at Naini Junction, entry will be permitted only from station road, with exit limited to the second entrance towards the warehouse.

At Prayagraj Chheoki station, entry will be via the COD road connecting the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, while exit will be through GEC Naini Road.

Entry to Subedarganj station will be permitted only from Jhalwa, Kaushambi Road, while exit will be allowed exclusively from GT Road.