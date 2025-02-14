Maha Kumbh: Chhattisgarh Guv, CM take holy dip at Sangam

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues and other political leaders from the state on Thursday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

After reaching Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from Raipur by a flight in the morning, the governor, the CM, assembly speaker Raman Singh and other public representatives from Chhattisgarh reached Arail Ghat.

From there, they went on motorboats to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, and took a holy dip, a government official said.

“Today, I took a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh. Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of the divinity and spiritual energy of Sanatan Dharma. Here faith turns into Amrit, connecting the soul with Brahma.” Sai said in a post on X.

“After taking holy bath at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, I along with my wife, performed puja of Maa Ganga and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and health of all residents of the state,” he said in another post.

Earlier in the morning, talking to reporters at Raipur airport, Sai said they all were heading to Prayagraj to take the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh and become part of this sacred occasion.