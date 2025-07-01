Maha govt seeks 3 weeks to formulate policy on immersion of plaster of paris idols

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday said it would formulate its policy on immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in three weeks, even as the Bombay High Court urged it not to delay the process further considering the upcoming festivals.

Earlier this month, the high court permitted the manufacture and sale of PoP idols but said they cannot be immersed in natural water bodies without its permission.

The court then directed the state government to take a policy decision regarding the immersion of such idols based on the recommendations from an expert committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advocate General Birendra Saraf on Monday informed the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne that the government has held meetings and will require three more weeks to formulate a policy. To this, the bench said while it does not mind giving time, the government must keep in mind the upcoming festivals.

“Festivals are coming up from August. We (the court) also need time to look into the policy. Hence, let the policy decision be placed before the court on or before July 23,” the court said.

The court had permitted manufacture and sale of PoP idols pursuant to a clarification from the CPCB that its revised guidelines pertained only to the immersion of such idols.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions by associations of Ganesh idol makers, challenging the CPCB guidelines banning the use of idols made of PoP and their immersion, alleging violation of their fundamental rights.