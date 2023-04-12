Maha: ‘Crops over 1L acres damaged due to rains’

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said crops over more than one lakh acres have been damaged due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.

The state government should provide aid to the affected farmers, he demanded while speaking to reporters here. “Onion, papaya, grapes and other crops have been destroyed,” the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

He would be meeting, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the meeting of a committee set up to make certain appointments on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar said.