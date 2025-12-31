Maha: Cop falls off local train footboard at Mulund station, dies

Mumbai: A traffic police constable travelling in a local train died after he lost his balance and collapsed on a platform at Mulund railway station on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Devidas Saste, was attached to the Sahar Traffic Division, the official said.

According to police, Saste was suffering from serious cardiac ailments and had four blockages in his heart. He had been on medical leave from August 7 to November 25 and had undergone angiography at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. After his health improved, he resumed duty on November 26.