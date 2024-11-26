Maha: Cong accuses IPS officer of poll code violation, seeks action

MUMBAI: The Congress on Monday demanded that the Election Commission take action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the Maharashtra Assembly elections by meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Congress’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, claimed Shukla met Fadnavis, the state Home Minister, when the model code of conduct was in place. The IPS officer reportedly met Fadnavis at his official residence on the evening of November 23, the day votes were counted.

Earlier this month, the EC had directed the Maharashtra government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress. The poll body directed the Chief Secretary to hand over Shukla’s charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. Lodhe said the EC must take swift action against Shukla for breaching the code of conduct.