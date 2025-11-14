Maha: Coast Guard rescues five crew members of sinking boat

Palghar: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) saved the lives of five crew members after their tug boat sank off the Vadhavan coast in Maharashtra’s Palghar district while one person was still missing, officials said on Thursday.

Tug boat `Amrut-16’, which had sailed from Mumbai on November 8, was anchored some 10 nautical miles from the Vadhavan coast, said a Coast Guard release. Water ingress caused it to sink around 2:00 am on November 12.