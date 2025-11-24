Maha: Aaditya targets SEC over draft voters’ list

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday claimed the draft voters’ list of Mumbai uploaded on Maharashtra State Election Commission’s website bears a different date than November 20 when it was officially published, and dubbed it an “anti-national” activity.

Polls to 246 municipal councils and various other local bodies in Maharashtra are scheduled on December 2. In a post on X, former state minister Thackeray said the draft voters’ list was officially published and uploaded by the evening of November 20.

Earlier, it was declared to be published on November 7, but it was delayed to November 14 and then finally uploaded on November 20, he said.

“Yet, yesterday when one of our office bearers purchased this list officially from the central election office of the BMC, we were shocked to see the published date as November 14,” the Sena (UBT) leader said.

“This is not a mistake, it is anti national activity by the Election Commission,” he alleged.

Why did the EC hold back the list then for a week, if it was indeed published on November 14, Thackeray asked.