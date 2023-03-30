MillenniumPost
Maha: 5 killed, 8 injured in truck-auto collision

BY Agencies30 March 2023 5:15 PM GMT

Aurangabad: Five persons were killed and eight injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 10 am near Mugat village on the Nanded-Mudkhed road. The truck was going from Mudkhed to Nanded, while the auto was coming in the opposite direction at the time, he said.

Four persons died on the spot. A 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, the official said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Nanded.

