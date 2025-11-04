Magisterial probe begins into ‘hostage-taker’ Rohit Arya’s death

Mumbai: An independent magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the death of social entrepreneur Rohit Arya, who was shot during the police operation while rescuing 17 children and two adults held captive by him at a recording studio in Mumbai on October 30.

The magisterial inquiry is being conducted simultaneously with a probe launched by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

A senior police officer on Monday stated the concerned magistrate will call witnesses, record statements, and submit a report.

The drama unfolded inside R A Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in the Powai area between 1:30 PM and 5:15 PM on Thursday, resulting in the rescue of the hostages and the death of Arya (50).

Arya suffered a bullet injury during the police operation, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Commenting on the hostage crisis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary stressed that the safety of children and two adults was the sole priority of the police.

“It was a hostage situation concerning minor children for the police. The police’s priority was to rescue the kids safely and securely,” Chaudhary said.

He said the police decided to forcefully enter the studio after trying unsuccessfully for two hours to convince Arya to release the hostages.

“For over two hours, the police team tried to negotiate with him (Arya) and convince him to let the kids go and surrender. But he did not budge. He was constantly threatening to harm the children,” the officer explained.

As Arya was allegedly carrying dangerous and harmful items like inflammables and refusing to release the hostages, the police determined they “had to act and enter the premises.”