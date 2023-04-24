Mafias and criminals have been eliminated from UP, says CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the urban body election campaign from western UP by addressing a series of rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Amroha emphasising that the state has eliminated the presence of mafias and criminals.



“We do not have a place for even those who sympathised with dreaded criminals,” he said and gave a one-liner: No Curfew - No Danga, UP mein sab changa.’ The Chief Minister said that mafias and criminals were a thing of the past and today Uttar Pradesh had evolved into a symbol of safety, prosperity, and employment.

In Shamli district, he said that there is no place for people who sympathise with mafias and criminals. Those collecting ‘gunda tax’ are nowhere to be seen. The ones who used to impose curfews will come seeking votes, however, be careful and do not fall into their traps, the CM added.

Continuing his attack on the opposition, he said: “Recall Shamli’s condition six years ago. There were no jobs, no electricity, people could not celebrate festivals, and there was ‘gunda raj’. Out of 75, only 4 districts of UP used to get electricity and the remaining 71 districts remained in darkness.”

Yogi further said that there is no curfew in western UP today, with kanwar yatras taking place peacefully.