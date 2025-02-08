Madrasah Board to cancel exams & registrations for candidates with prohibited items

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has announced that any candidate for the High Madrasha, Alim, and Fazil examinations of 2025 found in possession of prohibited items, such as mobile phones or smartwatches, will face severe consequences, including the cancellation of their entire examination and the revocation of their registration.

The exams, set to begin on February 10, running until February 25, will be held in 206 centres across 20 districts, with a total of 65,002 candidates scheduled to appear.

This marks an increase from the previous year’s figure of 62,268 candidates.

Abu Taher Kamruddin, president of the Board, said, “We have implemented several strict measures for the smooth conduct of the exams. If any student is caught with mobile phones or other electronic gadgets, not only will their exam be cancelled, but their registration will also be revoked.”

As part of the new guidelines, candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam, which will begin at 10:45 am. The Board has also prohibited candidates from leaving the exam hall with the question paper before the conclusion of the exam.

The use of unfair means or cheating is strictly forbidden, and any violation of these rules will result in the cancellation of the candidate’s exam and registration.