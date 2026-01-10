Madras HC postpones release of ‘Jana Nayagan’

Chennai: The single judge’s ruling directing the Censor Board to award Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, a UA Certificate was stayed by the Madras High Court on Friday. Following the Pongal holidays, the court has scheduled the case for January 21.

Originally slated for release today, January 9, Jana Nayagan was hailed as Vijay’s farewell film before he became a full-time politician.

The Madras High Court directed the Censor Board to award a UA certificate on Friday morning after the filmmakers made the necessary changes. The board was also chastised by the court for considering such criticisms of the movie, which it described as a “dangerous trend.”

The Censor Board filed an appeal against the order shortly after the Madras High Court’s decision about the certificate and requested an urgent hearing with the court later that day. The producers of Jana Nayagan were represented by senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, while the Censor Board was represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan.

Sundaresan argued that the Censor Board was given no opportunity to file a counter affidavit in the case of the certification order.