Madras HC dismisses Senthil Balaji’s bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, saying he was likely to influence witnesses if enlarged on bail.



Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition filed by Balaji.

The judge said the health report of the petitioner does not appear to be a medical condition which could be taken care only if he was released on bail.

“That apart, his past conduct, his present position as Minister without Portfolio and the abscondence of his brother Ashok Kumar, coupled with the attack on the Income Tax Officials (allegedly by

Balaji’s supporters in Karur during searches earlier),

all cumulatively lead to an irresistible conclusion that, certainly, he will directly

and indirectly influence

or cause deterrence to witnesses, if released on bail,” the judge added. WITH AGENCIES INPUT