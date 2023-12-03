Madhyamik question paper: Unique codes to be introduced to curb malpractice

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will introduce unique codes for each Madhyamik question paper to curb malpractices by circulation of the question paper images during examination.



The Madhyamik examination 2024 is going to be held from February 2 to February 12 in 2024.

This code will have to be written on the sheet while the examinees sign on the attendance sheet and it will be the responsibility of the invigilator to keep a check on this

process.

In case of any malpractice, it will be easy for the Board to track down the candidate.

Moreover, the unique code will be mentioned in each page of the question paper booklet ensuring that no one is able to capture the picture in any angle without the risk of being tracked down.

Earlier this year they had introduced a QR Code system in marksheets and certificates for easy curation, authentication and verification of the documents.

The intention behind this was to make curation of marks easy for the Board.

This will also help in saving time while authenticating and verifying documents.