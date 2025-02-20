Madhyamik examinee injured as ceiling fan falls; another caught with mobile phone

Kolkata: A female Madhyamik examinee suffered injuries during her Life Science examination on Wednesday when a ceiling fan fell on her from above at Batanagar Sri Ramkrishna Ashram Vivekananda Vidyamandir in Maheshtala municipality’s Ward No. 24, South 24 Parganas.

The incident occurred just 15 minutes after the exam commenced. The student, identified as Nandini Makkal from Batanagar Bangla Jatiya Shiksha Mandir, was promptly taken to a local healthcare centre for medical attention and later shifted to a hospital. She suffered hand injuries, and after treatment, she completed her exam at the hospital.

In response, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a show-cause notice to six officials, including the centre secretary, officer-in-charge, district joint convenor and district monitoring team members.

State Education minister Bratya Basu confirmed that the student received necessary medical aid and that WBBSE had reported that her injury was not serious.