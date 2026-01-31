Madhyamik: 86 schools fail to collect admit cards for 103 candidates

KOLKATA: As many as 86 schools, which had enrolled 103 students through a 24-hour enrolment window for the Madhyamik Examination 2026, scheduled to begin on February 2, have failed to collect admit cards for the candidates, prompting the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to warn that heads of institutions will be held responsible for any non-appearance. In a notification issued on Saturday, the board said the admit cards had not been collected by the concerned schools till 8 pm on January 31. It directed the heads of institutions, or their authorised representatives, to collect the documents between 2 pm and 5 pm on February 1, failing which the heads would remain liable if any candidate was unable to appear in the examination.

The online enrolment portal for the Madhyamik Examination 2026 had been reopened from noon on January 27 to noon on January 28 to allow eligible students, left out due to school-level lapses, to complete the process. During the 24-hour window, 954 schools enrolled 1,966 candidates. However, 86 schools are yet to collect the admit cards. WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly had earlier said disciplinary proceedings, including show-cause notices and inquiries, would be initiated against the defaulting schools following due process.