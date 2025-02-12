Madhyamik 2023 topper Devdutta Majhi tops Bengal

Kolkata: Devdutta Majhi, who achieved the top rank in the 2023 Madhyamik examinations, has emerged as the state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 (Session 1), with an impressive score of 99.99921 percentile.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results for paper 1 of the first session of JEE Main, held from January 22 to January 29 across 613 centres in 304 cities.

Of the 13,11,544 candidates who registered for the examination, 12,58,136 appeared. While 14 students nationwide achieved a perfect NTA score of 100, none were from West Bengal.

Majhi, a student of Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School in East Burdwan, secured the highest score in the state.

She had previously topped the Madhyamik examinations in 2023 with a score of 697 and is currently preparing for the Higher Secondary exams, scheduled to begin on March 3.

Her mother, Shelly Dan, a schoolteacher, expressed pride in her daughter’s achievement. “We are extremely happy that Devdutta has secured the top position in JEE Main from the state.

She plans to appear for JEE Advanced and aims to study physics or mathematics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. She will also sit for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE),” she said.

Students from various city schools also performed well in the examination. At Delhi Public School (DPS) Ruby Park, 15 students scored above the 99 percentile, 40 secured over 95 percentile, and 56 achieved more than 90 percentile.

The top scorer from the school, Dishaant Basu, obtained a percentile of 99.998407, followed by Aritro Ray (99.9984063) and Raunak Roy (99.9539774).