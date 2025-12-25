Madhya Pradesh’s skill ecosystem gains national recognition, boosts placements

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has achieved nationally recognised, result-oriented progress in skill development and employment over the past two years, driven by focused reforms and industry collaboration, said Skill Development and Employment minister Gautam Tetwal.

Addressing a press conference here, Tetwal outlined the department’s two-year achievements and its roadmap for the next three years, stating that the initiatives have brought measurable improvement in training quality, inclusivity and employment outcomes for the state’s youth.

In the 2025 academic session, over one lakh trainees from ITIs across the state appeared in examinations, with 10 trainees securing first positions at the national level — the highest ever for Madhya Pradesh. Three instructors from ITI Bhopal were conferred with the National Teacher Award, while Trisha Tawde of Government Eklavya Women ITI, Betul, was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

MP trainees delivered a strong performance at the World Skills Competition 2024, winning one gold, two silver, four bronze medals and 11 Medallions of Excellence at the national level, along with a Medallion of Excellence at the international event in Lyon, France.

ITI admissions saw unprecedented growth in 2025, with seat capacity raised to 52,248 and occupancy touching 94.55 per cent, compared to 86.33 per cent in 2024. Women trainees increased to 12,191 following enhanced reservation and inclusive policies. The department also admitted 490 trainees with disabilities and 16 children from childcare institutions.

On quality benchmarks, 47 government ITIs scored nine or above in grading, with Government Divisional ITI, Ujjain topping the list. Advanced Centres of Excellence in AI, IoT, blockchain and AR-VR were set up in collaboration with IIT Delhi, while AI data labs are being established in nine ITIs under the India AI Mission.

Industry-CSR partnerships have strengthened infrastructure, while Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skills Park recorded over 600 placements, including overseas jobs. Over two years, 1.56 lakh youth were linked to employment through 656 Yuva Sangams.