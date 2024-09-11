Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa airport gets approval for operation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s airport in Rewa has been approved for operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said, terming it a significant achievement for the development of the Vindhya region.



The Rewa airport, built under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme of the Centre, will be the sixth airport in the state which aims to make air travel accessible to the citizens.

Deputy CM Shukla, who is an MLA from the Rewa constituency, said on Tuesday that the dream of air travel for the citizens of the Vindhya region is soon to become a reality.

“The airport will enhance air connectivity to underserved regions and will be a significant step forward for regional connectivity and economic areas,” an official said.

The DGCA granted an operational license for operation to the Rewa airport on Monday. The airport is now authorised to start operations, accommodating both passenger and cargo flights.

“This is a historic and significant achievement for the Vindhya region as Rewa airport has now officially received permission to operate passenger and cargo flights,” Shukla said. “The Rewa airport will improve the connectivity of the Vindhya region and also play a crucial role in the economic expansion and development of Madhya Pradesh,”he added.

With this license, air services will soon commence from the Rewa airport, providing great convenience to local citizens and traders, he said.

Shukla emphasised that the operation of the airport would be a milestone for the development of the region and also give a new direction to the economic, social and cultural progress of the Vindhya region.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for this historic accomplishment. Rewa airport is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a well-established terminal, a runway capable of handling ATR (Avion de Transport Regional) 72 aircrafts and robust security arrangements to ensure passenger safety. These amenities are likely to attract airlines to set up services.

Enhanced connectivity is expected to boost tourism, investments and improve the overall quality of life.