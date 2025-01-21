Madhya Pradesh’s Dr Swati Goyal to give presentation on AI in imaging

Bhopal: Dr Swati Goyal, an Associate Professor at Government Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, will give a presentation on “From Words to Visuals: Exploring Text-to-Image Generative AI Models” at the 23rd Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR) in Chennai from January 23-26.

She will deliver her presentation during the session, “Emerging Trends—Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Imaging: The Current Status,” on January 24, as part of the AOCR 2025 and the 77th Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA).

The event will feature distinguished professionals from around the globe, including Dr Goyal, who will offer cutting-edge insights into the application of AI technologies in medical imaging.

Dr Goyal is the wife of Dr Sanjay Goyal, a 2003 batch IAS officer and paediatrician by qualification, currently serving as Secretary of the School Education Department in Madhya Pradesh.

A globally recognised figure in radiology, Dr Goyal is the sole author of three international books on Abdominopelvic Imaging, Neuroradiology, and Sonography, published by CRC Press.

She also edits the South Asia Edition of Clinical Sonography: A Practical Guide by Rogers C. Sanders. Her contributions to radiology earned her the prestigious President Appreciation Award at IRIA 2022.

Dr Goyal is the National Coordinator for the AI Committee of IRIA and coordinates AI courses at the Indian College of Radiology and Imaging (ICRI).