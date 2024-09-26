Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand to hold first-ever Regional Industry Conclave today

Bhopal: The first-ever next Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Sagar’s Bundelkhand, an initiative of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to promote industrial development and boost job opportunities, will be held on Friday.



Yadav will inaugurate the conclave, the fourth edition in a series, and hold one-on-one discussions with industrialists and participate in sectoral sessions. He will also virtually inaugurate an industry facilitation centre of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) in Coimbatore as he announced during the roadshow in the city.

During the industrial summit, Yadav will also be inaugurating new industrial projects and laying the foundation stone of various proposed projects for industrial development.

These include the proposed land allotment for the regional office of Sagar, Bhopal and

Narmadapuram divisions, Bhoomi Pujan of the regional office of the MPIDC in Sagar, the inauguration of district investment promotion centres in Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Niwari districts. The CM will also hold roundtable discussions with industrialists. A buyer-seller meet will also be organised.

Industrialists and investors from India and abroad will participate in the conclave, at the inaugural session, with the country’s leading industrialists sharing their views on

investing in the state.

Before Sagar, the RICs were organised in Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior where representatives of leading corporations and business groups from the country and abroad were present. Also, proposals for investment, worth about Rs 2 lakh crores, have been received so far. The CM has also held roadshows and interactive sessions with industrialists in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru

and Kolkata.

At the event, sectoral sessions will be organised on various sectors like petrochemicals, and plastic, focusing on the related areas to bina refinery, agriculture, food processing and dairy sector, MSMEs

and startups.

The focus area of the conclave will be the local cottage industry, including the bidi industry, renewable energy, textile and technical sector.