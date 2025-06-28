Madhya Pradesh turning into startup, skill powerhouse: CM Yadav at RISE conclave

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday described the Regional Industry, Skill, and Employment (RISE) Conclave as an innovative platform to empower budding entrepreneurs and accelerate industrial growth across the state.

Addressing the conclave in Ratlam, the CM highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s transformation alongside India’s economic ascent, he said, “Now, Madhya Pradesh is changing too—every sector is witnessing innovation, and a vibrant investment environment is taking shape.”

In a major boost to the region, the CM announced that Ratlam received investment proposals worth Rs 30,402 crore during the conclave, which are expected to generate over 35,520 employment opportunities. “Ratlam, once known for apples, sarees, and gold, will now be recognised for skill, scale, and startups,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s improving connectivity and central geographical advantage, stating that air cargo services will soon be launched for the smooth movement of goods. “We are committed to attracting investments from wherever possible to transform the state into a leading economic hub,” he said, adding that a roadshow will be held in Surat on June 29 to encourage industrialists to invest in the state.

The conclave saw the ground-breaking and inauguration of 94 industrial units and clusters worth Rs 2,012 crore. Letters of land allotment were issued to 35 major industrial units investing over Rs 6,000 crore, expected to create 17,600 jobs.

In a digital push, CM Yadav transferred Rs 3,861 crore in loans to over 4 lakh self-employment beneficiaries via single click. Additionally, Rs 270 crore was disbursed as incentive to 288 MSMEs and Rs 425 crore as financial assistance to 140 large industries.

During the event, a key MoU was exchanged between Walmart and the MSME Department, opening avenues for market linkage to small entrepreneurs.

“RISE is not just a conclave—it is a mission to empower new entrepreneurs,” the CM said.

CM Yadav held one-on-one discussions with prominent industrialists who expressed interest in setting up units in Madhya Pradesh.

The conclave also featured three sectoral sessions on investment policy, startup acceleration, and technical skill development, which saw participation from entrepreneurs and investors.