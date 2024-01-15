Madhya Pradesh to witness grand events to mark Ram Lala idol consecration in Ayodhya

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took part in the Swachhata campaign at Shri Ramjanardan temple premises in Ujjain on Sunday, joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to carry out cleanliness activities to mark the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.



Ahead of the consecration of Ram Lala’s idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, the Madhya Pradesh government will run week-long various activities from January 16-22 across the state to mark the consecration.

PM Modi had appealed to the people to carry out cleanliness activities at temples across the country to mark the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya while sweeping the premises at Kalaram temple in Nashik in Maharastra on January 12.

Modi is set to inaugurate the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yadav said the state would send five lakh Ladoos from Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar shrine to Ayodhya.

The state government is preparing for various activities to mark the consecration ceremony, including live telecasts, cleanliness campaigns, decoration of lights at temples and government buildings, mass feasts, Ramcharit Leela and special welcomes of pilgrims.

According to an order released by the Religious Trusts and Endowments Department, the collectors of all districts were asked to make preparations across the state.

Ram Kirtan should be organised in every temple from January 16 to January 22 with public cooperation. Lamps should be lit in all the temples of the entire state. Common people should be awarded to organise the festival of lights in every house. Ram Mandalis should organised in the localities and villages,” the order read.

The order said that a live telecast of the consecration program should be done by installing TV screens in the main temples of the state with sending an invitation to the public to participate in the events, ensuring the necessary arrangements. The mass feast should be organised by the trusts or committees in the main temples on the inauguration day, the government also said.

It is also said that in the main temples of every district, lighting lamps and cultural events based on Lord Ram Janaki should be organised for the public.

A cleanliness campaign was launched by CM Yadav by taking part in the Swachhata campaign in Ujjain on Sunday, it will run till January 22 in all the temples, government offices, cities and villages of the state. All the government buildings, schools and colleges will also be decorated with lights.

Moreover, the Ramcharit Leela program will be organised in 20 districts.

Apart from these, special arrangements should be made for honouring/welcoming the pilgrims going to Ayodhya at railway stations and roads with the cooperation of local bodies and communities, said the order.