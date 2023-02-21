Madhya Pradesh to set up 100 industrial clusters soon

Bhopal: ‘In a bid to make an industrial ecosystem and promote entrepreneurship, the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of Madhya Pradesh will soon set up 100 industrial clusters across the state.



Besides, about 2,750 startup units have been set up in the state so far after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the MP Startup portal on May 13, last year, and the inception of the Startup policy.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Secretary and Commissioner of the MSME Department P Narhari said that MP had exempted most of the formalities which are required to set up an industrial or entrepreneurship unit and startup.

“If anybody wants to set up an industrial or startup unit in the state, he should have an industrial plot. Now, there is no need for permissions and licenses, these requirements will be implemented after completion of running the unit for a period of three years”, Narhari, who is a 2001 IAS Indian Administrative Services) officer of the MP cadre said.

Narhari is known for taking innovative ideas. MP government’s initiative, ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’ was planned by Narhari, which later inspired the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao Yojana’ of GoI. He has been of the few collectors in the country who solve citizenry problems by interacting with them, using social media platforms.

“Over 100 industrial clusters for establishing the startups would be soon set up across the state, and the work of Identifying lands is underway”, he added.

According to sources, the lay foundation of the clusters will be organised by May of the current year. At least one cluster would be established in every district to make the regional balance. In the project, the MSME will focus on developing those products which are the identity of the districts. A network will also be developed to provide the markets for the products.

He said that the state government had released an ordinance to ease the establishment and operations of industries on January 27, in which the government can take decisions to dilute and exempt rules and regulations for promoting an industrial ecosystem.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government was committed to the beginning ease of starting business and ease of doing business while addressing the 7th edition of the Global Investors Summit held on January 11-12. The ordinance has been brought keeping the creating an industrial environment in the state soon.

“So far, 2,750 startups have been set up in the state in various sectors such as Information Technology, Pharma, Health, Agriculture, Fintech, Textiles, Power loom, Apparel etc. after launching the new policy”, the Commissioner of MSME said.

The MP startup policy and implementation scheme was launched in 2022. It is considered that introducing innovative ideas into the policy has brought a great outcome as beginning huge numbers of startup units. The policy has been planned by the Commissioner of the MSME, Narhari.

Under the policy, additional concessions and subsidies are being provided up to 50 per cent in upgradation, electricity, and expenditure incurred to promote the pharma, power loom, textile, food processing and apparel sectors. Financial assistance and fiscal incentive for infrastructural development and MSMEs are also being provided to entrepreneurs. Industrial-friendly land allotment rules have been made. A startup centre has been set up in the state capital, where several facilities are provided such as hand-holding and technical support; subject guidance for legal, finance and marketing; best practices and establishing connections with incubators etc.