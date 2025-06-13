Madhya Pradesh to host first-of-its-kind inland fisheries and aquaculture meet today

Bhopal: In a pioneering initiative, Madhya Pradesh is all set to host the country’s first National Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Meet in Indore on Friday, marking a significant step forward for India’s inland fishery sector.

The event will be accompanied by the virtual inauguration of the state’s first Reservoir Fisheries Production and Processing Cluster, near Halali reservoir in Bhopal district, by Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh.

The meet and the launch of the cluster are both being held under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said this cluster is part of a national effort, with 17 such hubs planned across the country to tap into regional fishery potential.

“This is a milestone for inland states that lack coastal access, yet hold immense potential in freshwater fisheries,” said Nidhi Nivedita, Managing Director of the MP Fisheries Federation.

She added that the Halali cluster will support integrated aquaculture by leveraging the reservoir’s natural productivity while promoting local seed and feed production—reducing reliance on states like West Bengal.

The meet will bring together representatives from 20 inland states, along with senior officials, policymakers, and fisheries experts. Key attendees include MP’s Fisheries Minister Narayan Singh Panwar, UP’s Sanjay Kumar Nishad, Bihar’s Renu Devi, Haryana’s Shyam Singh Rana, and Rajasthan’s Jawahar Singh Bedham, among others. The Centre will be represented by Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi and Joint Secretary Sagar Mehra.

A series of technical sessions led by renowned institutions such as ICAR-CIFRI, ICAR-CIFA, and the National Fisheries Development Board will spotlight innovations in fish farming, including cage culture, reservoir leasing models, pond aquaculture, and prospects for cold-water fisheries.

During the event, beneficiaries—including fishers, startups, cooperatives, and producer organisations—will receive certificates, with extended support through the Kisan Credit Card scheme and aquaculture insurance aimed at promoting both financial and digital inclusion.

An exhibition showcasing MP’s fisheries achievements will also be on display.