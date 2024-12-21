Madhya Pradesh to generate half of its power needs from solar energy by 2030: CM Yadav

bhopal: In a major step towards advancing renewable energy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated two solar power projects worth Rs 3,520 crore in the Agar-Malwa and Neemuch districts.

Addressing the inaugural function, CM Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh is advancing rapidly in solar energy production, with a target to meet 50% of its power needs through solar energy by 2030.

The Chief Minister launched a 550 MW solar project worth Rs 2,200 crore in Susner of Agar-Malwa district, and another such project costing Rs 1,320 crore with a 330 MW capacity in Neemach district. Both projects will generate 880 MW solar energy.

CM Yadav highlighted the state government’s commitment to providing affordable electricity for industries, businesses, and agriculture. He also announced that solar energy generated in Agar will be supplied to the Railways, enabling train operations across seven states.

To make farmers economically self-reliant, the state government will distribute 1 lakh solar pumps, allowing farmers to generate their electricity for irrigation needs, the CM said.

He emphasised plans to increase the state’s irrigated land area from 50 lakh hectares to 1 crore hectares, enabling Madhya Pradesh to surpass Haryana and Punjab in crop production.

Farmers are also receiving financial support, including a Rs 53,000 crore subsidy for honorarium and agricultural irrigation electricity bills, he said.

The CM announced incentives to promote dairy farming alongside agriculture, including bonuses for milk procurement.

Madhya Pradesh currently supplies 9% of the country’s milk. The CM said that his government aims to increase the supplies to 20% within five years through the National Dairy Development Board.

At the event, Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 49.81 crore, including of laying a law college in Agar-Malwa. He also announced plans to connect Agar-Malwa’s Baglamukhi shrine via a new rail line under the Jhalawar-Agar-Ujjain railway project.

CM Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa river-linking projects, calling it a game-changer for prosperity in the Chambal, Malwa and Bundelkhand regions.

The Chief Minister underscored the government’s focus on the welfare of women, youth, farmers and the underprivileged, and said the ongoing Regional Industrial Conclaves aim to boost employment.

During the event, beneficiaries received entitlements under various welfare schemes. He also visited exhibitions showcasing various welfare schemes.