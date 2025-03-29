Madhya Pradesh to build India’s one-third tribal student hostels under ‘Dharti Aaba’ campaign

Bhopal: In a significant push to uplift tribal education, Madhya Pradesh is set to construct one-third of the country’s hostels for tribal students under the ‘Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan’ (DA-JGUA).

Under the campaign, the Central government has sanctioned 100 tribal student hostels in 124 identified tribal-dominated habitations in the state on the proposal of the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department.

According to sources, around 300 tribal student hostels have been sanctioned by the Central government across the country under the DA-JGUA so far.

Under the DA-JGUA, the Central government will construct 1,000 hostels for tribal students (boys and girls) across the country in underserved areas, focusing

on improving educational facilities through the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’.

While reviewing the initial progress and assessing the development proposal sent to the Central government under the DA-JGUA, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a total of 100 tribal student hostels have been sanctioned by the Centre for the state under the DA-JGUA.

“These hostels will be constructed in 20 tribal districts in the state, reserving 50 per cent for girls. Additionally, 92 CM Rise schools will be built in the tribal blocks under the campaign; work on 39 of these has been completed,” the Chief Minister said.

The Budget allocation for each hostel is estimated at Rs 4 crore, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent and the state government covering the remaining 40 per cent.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2024, the DA-JGUA aims to address critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood among tribal communities. “Dharti Aaba” refers to Birsa Munda, a 19th-century tribal leader and anti-colonial icon from Jharkhand.

“124 tribal-dominated settlements have been identified, focusing on those where schools are located more than 5 km away. These hostels will be 100-seaters, ensuring residential facilities

for students and ensuring 50 per cent of hostels for girls,” Dr Sanjay Goyal, Secretary School Education, told Millennium Post.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, aims to enhance educational infrastructure in remote tribal areas where access to schools remains a challenge.

The State School Education Department is the nodal agency for this initiative.

According to sources, the design and construction blueprints are in the final stages. Upon completion, detailed project reports will be prepared, followed by administrative approval for the construction of these hostels.

Additionally, emphasis will be placed on ensuring clean and hygienic hostel conditions, while organisations like ‘Yog Ayog’ will assist in spreading awareness and improving student well-being.