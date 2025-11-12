Madhya Pradesh shines in business reforms rankings, bags top achiever award

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh was recognised as a ‘top achiever state’ on Tuesday under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP)-2024 for excellence in four business-centric reform areas — Business Entry, Labour Regulation Enablers, Land Administration, and Services Sector.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the award from Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the ‘Udyog Samagam’ held in New Delhi.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is consistently working to promote industries and create an investment-friendly environment.

He said the Modi government has given a new direction to industrial growth and inspired all states to establish new industries.

“We have not limited ease of doing business to policy reforms but turned it into speed, scale, and skill of doing business,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the state’s industrial growth rate has risen remarkably, with regional industry conclaves strengthening local entrepreneurship.

Yadav highlighted that the Jan Vishwas Act has simplified legal complexities and created a climate of trust among investors.

Through the MP e-Seva Portal, over 1,700 services from 56 departments are delivered on a single platform, providing transparent, efficient service.

“Madhya Pradesh has become a model state with its innovations, digital services, and investor-friendly approach,” he said.

Union minister Goyal, in his address, said India’s industrial progress is the result of coordinated efforts between the Centre and states.

He released the BRAP 2026 Guidebook, describing it as “not merely a reform document, but an example of good governance and trust-based policymaking.”

MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said under CM Yadav’s leadership, Madhya Pradesh is making unprecedented progress in industry and employment.

He informed that 2025 has been declared as the ‘Year of Industry and Employment’.

During the event, state industry ministers from across India shared their innovations and achievements.

A presentation on Madhya Pradesh’s policy reforms, investment promotion, and digital innovations showcased initiatives like Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam, SAMPADA 2.0, Cyber Tehsil, RCMS, and Labour Case Management System.