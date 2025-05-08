Madhya Pradesh sees highest-ever wheat procurement; Ujjain leads the charge

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has recorded its highest-ever wheat procurement this Rabi season, with over 81 lakh metric tonnes purchased so far—double the volume procured last year.

Ujjain, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has topped the charts with 6.71 lakh MT, followed closely by Sehore at 6.31 lakh MT and Vidisha at 5.61 lakh MT, marking an unprecedented performance across the districts.

The remarkable performance is being seen as a direct outcome of farmer-friendly policies and proactive administrative action.

While reviewing the wheat procurement process, CM Mohan Yadav directed officials to ensure that every registered farmer gets the opportunity to sell their wheat, stressing that no farmer should be left out of the slot booking process.

“Any irregularities or inconvenience at procurement centres will not be tolerated,” the CM stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to smooth and inclusive operations.

A major driver of the surge has been the state government’s Rs 175 per quintal bonus, which incentivised farmers to sell their wheat to government agencies rather than in open markets.

“The exceptional turnout at procurement centres is proof of farmers’ trust in the system,” CM Yadav said.

As of now, over 8.76 lakh farmers have participated in the procurement process. A total of Rs 16,472 crore has already been disbursed directly to farmers, with 3,620 procurement centres operating across Madhya Pradesh.

In total, 15.44 lakh farmers registered for procurement after sowing wheat across 34.93 lakh acres this season. The slot booking window remains open until May 9, and procurement will continue to ensure full participation.

Collectors Roshan Kumar Singh (Ujjain) and Anshul Gupta (Vidisha) credited the CM’s initiative of providing additional incentives and directives for the rise in procurement figures.

Both young officials are closely following the Chief Minister’s directives, which include expanding procurement centres, ensuring timely payments to farmers, and maintaining consistent monitoring throughout the process.

The collectors have taken proactive measures under the CM’s guidance and have directly contributed to improved farmer participation and smoother procurement operations.