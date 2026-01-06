Madhya Pradesh road projects put on fast track ahead of Simhastha-2028

New Delhi: Road infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh linked to Simhastha-2028 have been put on a fast track, with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari directing officials to ensure time-bound completion while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Gadkari issued the directions while chairing a high-level review meeting in New Delhi on Monday to assess the progress of national highway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Stressing the significance of Simhastha as an international-scale religious congregation, he said strong, safe and seamless road connectivity is essential to manage large-scale pilgrim movement and ensure smooth logistics during the event.

The Union minister praised the Madhya Pradesh government for the satisfactory progress of road projects and said improved coordination between the Centre and the state has led to faster execution. “Roads are not just a means of transport, but a foundation for regional development and public convenience,” Gadkari said, underlining the need for both functionality and aesthetics in highway projects.

During the review, Gadkari assessed key components including highway beautification, bridge and culvert construction, and black-spot rectification.

He instructed officials to identify accident-prone locations and undertake corrective measures on priority to enhance road safety.

Emphasising construction quality, he said all works must strictly adhere to prescribed technical standards.

The Union minister also called for minimising tree felling during road construction and prioritising tree transplantation using modern techniques to balance development with environmental protection.

He held direct interactions with contractors, making it clear that quality lapses would not be tolerated.

Highlighting maintenance concerns, Gadkari said toll roads must remain in excellent condition at all times. He warned that strict action would be taken against toll operators if road quality was found to be below standards.

He also directed that all pending projects be completed within set timelines, with December 2027 fixed as the target for projects linked to Simhastha-2028.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the review meeting would further strengthen institutional coordination between the Centre and the state, ensuring speed and quality in highway execution.

He noted that issues such as land acquisition, environmental clearances, construction quality and timelines were addressed through coordinated decisions.

An important decision was taken at the meeting, clearing the way for the construction of the 299-km greenfield Atal Progress-Way, also known as the Chambal Expressway. Consensus was reached on the forest and environmental clearances required for the expressway, in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, paving the way for the project’s early execution.

MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, PWD minister Rakesh Singh, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, PWD PS Sukhveer Singh and MP-Road Development Corporation Managing Director Bharat Yadav were present at the meeting.