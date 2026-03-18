Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan sign MoUs with Centre for JJM 2.0 rollout

New Delhi: In a significant step to strengthen rural drinking water governance, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan first signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, marking the formal rollout of reform-linked implementation of the scheme.



The Union Cabinet had approved the extended phase of the mission on March 10, 2026. With the signing of the MoUs, both states have formally joined the next phase aimed at deepening structural reforms in rural water supply systems.

The MoU with Madhya Pradesh was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who joined the event via video conferencing, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil, and state Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Sampatiya Uikey. The agreement was exchanged between Principal Secretary, PHED, P. Narahari and Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS).

Rajasthan also signed its MoU at the event in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, with senior officials from the Centre and both states in attendance.

Addressing the event, Yadav reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to aligning with the national reform agenda under JJM 2.0. He said the state would adhere to the provisions of the reform-linked MoU, focusing on strengthening governance systems, improving service delivery, moving towards 24x7 drinking water supply, and ensuring long-term sustainability of rural water schemes.

Paatil reiterated the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, stressing that quality, transparency and accountability must guide all works under the mission. He urged states to strictly adhere to standards to ensure durable and sustainable assets. Highlighting challenges such as water scarcity in Rajasthan and complex hydro-geological conditions in Madhya Pradesh, he described the MoUs as a strong commitment to water security. He added that effective implementation would ease the burden on women in rural areas while ensuring a safe and reliable drinking water supply.

The MoUs cover 11 key structural reform areas aimed at strengthening governance, institutional capacity and long-term sustainability of rural drinking water systems.