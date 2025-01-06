Madhya Pradesh: Race for state BJP president intensifies as selection process nears completion

Bhopal: As the BJP gears up to announce its new chief for Madhya Pradesh, the race has intensified with several prominent leaders emerging as potential contenders. The selection process, expected to conclude around January 15, has sparked significant interest and speculation within the party ranks.

According to sources, the party leadership is mulling over whether to prioritise seniority and experience to offer stability and continuity or bring a new face to make innovation and appeal to the younger cadre.

However, the final decision on the state’s top party post will be made by the central leadership, based on advice from its ideological outfit, the RSS. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s preference may also be considered to improve coordination between the government and the organization, according to a party insider.

The top contenders for the position include former ministers Dr Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Arvind Singh Bhadouria, and Faggan Singh Kulaste. Names of Hemant Khandelwal, ex-minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, and Lal Singh Arya, currently the convenor of the SC Morcha, are also circulating in political circles.

Narottam Mishra, a seasoned minister who has held various portfolios, including Home Minister in previous governments, is renowned for his strong administrative acumen and deep understanding of the state’s political dynamics. As the head of the New Joining Committee, Mishra played a pivotal role in facilitating the defection of approximately 800,000 workers and leaders from opposition parties ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which the BJP secured all 29 seats in the state. He is also regarded as a bold leader, well-equipped to counter the main opposition, the Congress, in the state.

Bhupendra Singh, another strong contender for the post, has served as a minister in previous BJP state governments, holding the Home and Urban Development portfolios. A senior MLA, Singh has twice been the general secretary and vice-president of the state BJP unit and has served as the election committee convenor. He has been a member of the party’s committee for the past 20 years and was also a Lok Sabha MP from Sagar. Known for his loyalty and grassroots connections, Singh was the convenor of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra during the 2023 Assembly polls, where the BJP secured a resounding victory, winning 163 of 230 seats.

Arvind Singh Bhadouria, a former minister, is seen as another contender for the post, with his RSS background and support from some in charge of the party’s organisation for the state.

Hemant Khandelwal, an MLA and former LS MP, who has been in several positions in the state in the organisation is also considered in the race. His strength is that his family has connected with the party for a long time.

Former Union Minister and MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, a veteran leader with considerable influence, particularly in tribal areas, is also a strong contender.

However, the possibility of a surprise pick cannot be ruled out, as the BJP has demonstrated in several previous decisions. The name of Dr Raghvendra Sharma, currently the office secretary in the party’s state unit, may emerge for this post due to his strong backing in the RSS, potentially making him a dark horse contender.

The party’s final decision will likely reflect a strategic balance between prioritising senior leaders and addressing the state’s caste dynamics, aiming to strengthen the BJP’s organisation.

To promote gender diversity in leadership roles, the BJP may consider appointing a woman for the post. In this context, the names of Archana Chitnis, Usha Thakur, and Riti Pathak may be considered.

The party’s tradition has been elected president with a consensus-driven approach so it has started searching for a successor and the possibility of a contest is very low, said the insider.

The current state president, V. D. Sharma, is nearing the end of his extended term, and the state is expected to get a new president by January 15, once 60 per cent of district presidents are appointed, which is under process.