Madhya Pradesh providing 20% subsidy to industries on power surcharge: Energy Min

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister for energy Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday said the state is providing a 20 per cent subsidy to industries on power surcharge from 9 am to 5 pm to encourage industrial development and attract investors to the state.



While addressing a press conference in his hometown in Gwalior, Tomar said that Madhya Pradesh is a favoured industrial destination to investors as it has surplus power for industries.

“To solve the power-related problems of industrialists, a relationship officer has been appointed in all three distribution companies of the state so that they cannot face any problems regarding power supply and connection” the Energy minister replied to a question.

“The power department has taken the initiative to encourage industrialists to the state by providing a 20 per cent subsidy on the power consumption to those industries operated from 9 am to 5 pm”, he said.

The minister said that due to the efforts of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state’s industrial development policies, MP has become a favoured industrial destination in the country to investors as a round-the-clock power supply is available here.

While presenting the report card for the last eight months of the department, Tomar said that the government has provided many reliefs to the people of various categories in the power sectors through public welfare schemes like Atal Grah and Krishi Jyoti Yojanas, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, PM-JANMAN Scheme etc.

Under the Atal Grah Jyoti scheme, all domestic consumers are being covered, whose monthly consumption till 150 units, are paying only Rs 100 for 100 units, the government provided relief of Rs 3,900 crore in the last eight months, the minister said. Around 1 crore such consumers are taking benefits under the scheme every month on average, he also said.

He added that similarly, around 25 lakh farmers are taking benefits under the Atal Krishi Jyoti Yajana, in which they are provided unmetered regular agriculture pump connections at a fixed amount of Rs 750 and Rs 1500 annually per Horsepower for 10 HP and above, respectively. The minister further added that the government has provided a relief of Rs 8800 crore to the farmers under the scheme.

Under the PM-JANMAN scheme, around 8,171 houses of PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal groups) Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga in the state have been provided power connections in the last eight months, the Power minister informed.

On this occasion, the public relations officer of the MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited, Manoj Dwivedi, the Deputy director of the PR department, Madhu Solapurkar, and the energy department officers were present.