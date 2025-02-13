Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities across sectors, says CM Yadav

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state’s vast investment potential, citing its abundant water resources, stable power supply, rich forest wealth, and well-developed infrastructure, making it an emerging top destination for investors.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event for the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, CM Yadav urged investors to seize the opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, stating that their participation would make the summit a memorable and transformative event.

The CM extended a warm invitation to investors for the GIS, set to take place on February 24-25 in Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, which is expected to witness participation from over 20,000 investors, industry leaders, and policymakers from 40+ countries.

CM Yadav credited PM Modi’s visionary leadership for India’s rapid rise as a global economic powerhouse. “India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, is swiftly moving toward becoming the third-largest economic power. Investors play a crucial role in this journey”, he said.

Highlighting the country’s strengths, he noted that the country also boasts a robust human capital base along with abundant natural resources.

The CM emphasized that Madhya Pradesh’s industrial and investment policies are among the most investor-friendly in India, offering special incentives for startups, fast-tracked approvals, and significant financial benefits, particularly in the textile sector.

Yadav highlighted the vital role of entrepreneurs and industrialists in driving employment and economic growth. He also noted that the state government actively engages with business leaders through regional industrial conclaves, breaking the traditional bureaucratic barriers.

CM Yadav announced that the UK, Germany, and Japan will participate in the GIS as partner nations.

The event saw strong global and national participation, with envoys from over 40 countries, and domestic industry leaders expressing their interest in investing in MP. The CM held one-on-one meetings with key industrialists, and industry and business experts.

Addressing the event, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said that taking office, CM Yadav stressed balanced development across Madhya Pradesh. The state has made significant progress in infrastructure and is now energy surplus, with 30% of its energy coming from renewables, on track to meet the PM’s vision of 50% renewable energy by 2030, Jain emphasised.

MP leads in national river linking projects, and the holy Narmada River adds to the state’s abundant water resources, the CS said.

“MP is diverse and cosmopolitan nature and our focus is on “ease of doing business” The state has approved 11 new policies aimed at streamlining business operations and providing hassle-free experiences for investors”, CS Jain said.

We’re also working to ensure all investor-related approvals fall under the Public Service Delivery Act, the CS said.

“The state is ready for business, and we are committed to making investments seamless, sustainable, and profitable”, the CS said.

Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghwendra Kumar Singh highlighted that the state government is committed to making MP an industrial powerhouse, with dedicated sector-wise summits ensuring streamlined processes for investors.