Madhya Pradesh: LoP Singhar alleges corruption against Minister Rajput

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Saturday, levelled massive allegations of corruption against Minister Govind Rajput and said that a delegation of Congress MLAs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him too about reality.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Bhopal, the LoP said, “I am writing a letter to PM Modi ji to meet him with Congress MLAs to apprise him about the rampant corruption plaguing the state.”

Singhar alleged that former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma is linked to the Minister Rajput.

Sharma is in judicial custody after being arrested by the ED in connection with a case involving alleged disproportionate assets, including cash and jewellery worth hundreds of crores, discovered during MP Lokayukta raids in December 2024, followed by ED raids at his premises.

The LoP accused that the Minister had managed the entire racket and generated around Rs 1,500 crore annually, with a monthly collection of Rs 150 crore from the Transport Department. Using this money, Minister Rajput purchased multiple properties between 2019 and 2024 in MP and New Delhi.

He also named several officials, employees, and Rajput’s associates who continued their corrupt activities and allegedly collaborated with the Minister in the scam.

The Congress leader also claimed that Rajput concealed details of property worth Rs 134 crore in his affidavit submitted during the Assembly elections in 2023.

Singhar also alleged that Rs 2 crore was sent to a Union Minister every month from the proceeds of the corrupt activities.

He also pointed out that Sharma’s call records have not yet been made public, and once they are, several officials and politicians will be exposed.

Singhar alleged that Rajput purchased properties worth Rs 600 crore in the name of his family members and relatives. He also claimed Rajput failed to disclose assets worth Rs 134 crore in his affidavit submitted during the 2023 elections.

He further accused Rajput of using black money under the guise of donations through the Gyan Veer Committee, formed with his wife and son as members.