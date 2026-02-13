Madhya Pradesh inks agreements with premier institutes to upskill engineers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday signed a series of MoUs with premier national institutions, including IIT Mumbai, the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), Noida, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), New Delhi, and the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Hyderabad, to strengthen the skills of engineers and improve the quality of highway, bridge and building projects across the state.



The agreements were signed during a one-day capacity building workshop-cum-training programme organised by the MP Building Development Corporation (MPBDC) under the Public Works Department (PWD) at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who inaugurated the event, said construction should not be viewed merely as a combination of bricks and stones, but as an innovative art that demands long-term planning, conceptual clarity and uncompromising quality.

“Every construction work must reflect a conceptual and qualitative approach in line with changing needs. There should be no compromise on quality at any level,” CM Yadav told technical officers, senior and junior engineers. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, the Chief Minister said the PWD was implementing innovations on the ground through the PM Gati Shakti plan. He also stressed the need for engineers to remain updated with evolving technologies and said regular training programmes were essential to avoid stagnation in work culture.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said the workshop was part of the department’s continuous reform process aimed at integrating technology, transparency and modern systems into public infrastructure delivery. During the programme, training modules and manuals were released, and the PMS 2.0 digital project management system was formally launched.

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) Managing Director Bharat Yadav signed four MoUs with IIT Mumbai, IAHE Noida, ESCI Hyderabad and CRRI New Delhi to train engineers in highway design and management, innovative construction practices, bridge engineering, structural rehabilitation, contracts and procurement, and dispute resolution.

An MoU was also signed between MPBDC and ESCI Hyderabad to train engineers in building design, construction and project management.

PWD Principal Secretary Sukhveer Singh and MPBDC Managing Director Sibi Chakrawarthy were also present at the workshop.

More than 2,000 engineers and technical officers from the PWD, MPRDC and MPBDC attended the programme, where national-level experts delivered sessions on green building concepts, modern construction technologies, quality control and innovation.