Madhya Pradesh hosts workshop on NEP-2020 on implementation, challenges and opportunities

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh hosted a one-day workshop on “National Education Policy 2020: Implementation, Challenges and Opportunities” in Bhopal on Sunday.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the workshop.

Addressing the event, Governor Patel highlighted the transformative potential of NEP-2020, stating that MP must emerge as a national leader in education through coordinated action, goal-oriented planning, and youth-driven innovation. “NEP 2020 is a blueprint for India’s future, emphasising inclusive development, holistic education, and nation-building,” he said. He underscored provisions such as integrated undergraduate programs, multiple entry-exit options, the Academic Bank of Credits, and research-focused learning environments, calling for higher education institutions to strengthen innovation, faculty development, digital infrastructure, and industry-academia collaboration.

The Governor also emphasised experiential learning in schools, mother-tongue instruction, teacher training, modern pedagogy, and the use of technology to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy.

Chief Minister Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is leading the country in implementing NEP 2020, linking education reforms to skill development, innovation, and cultural renaissance. The state has established 370 Sandeepani schools and introduced Prime Minister Excellence Colleges, while universities are being expanded and named after notable personalities to merge tradition with modern education.

Union minister Pradhan encouraged turning education into a mass movement by integrating new-age skills like quantum computing and AI, promoting community participation in school management, and linking research to local needs. The workshop also showcased a short film on Sandeepani schools and was attended by vice-chancellors, principals, academicians, and students, reflecting Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to innovative, inclusive, and skill-oriented education.

The event began with the national anthem and was attended by state ministers Inder Singh Parmar, Uday Pratap Singh and Krishna Gaur, along with Union Education Ministry Secretary Sanjay Kumar, and the state’s Higher Education and School Education Commissioners, Prabal Sipaha and Shilpa Gupta, respectively.