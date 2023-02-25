Madhya Pradesh High Court CJ Ravi Malimath inaugurates three-day regional training programme

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath on Friday inaugurated a three-day regional training programme (RTP) for selected panel lawyers of the Legal Services Committee for their capacity building in Jabalpur.



On this occasion, High Court justice Sujoy Paul, justice Vivek other dignitaries were present. Addressing the gathering, justice Malimath said that serving the impoverished and the underprivileged was the most pious job a lawyer could offer and those who were performing this job must keep their head held high.

“It is only intended that each one of the Panel lawyers dedicate themselves to the cause of legal service,” chief justice of MP HC Malimath said. He also highlighted

the importance of Legal Aid Services rendered by Panel Lawyers. The Chief Justice of MP HC is also the Patron of MP State Judicial Academy, Jabalpur.

At the outset of the event, the director of MP State Judicial Academy, Krishnamurty Mishra gave brief information regarding the scheme and methodology of the training programme in the welcome address.

The training programme was organised for 126-panel advocates who have been selected by the High Court Legal Services Committee, Jabalpur for the Legal Aid cases.

On the occasion, Rajiv Karmahe, member secretary, MPSLSA, officers of Registry High Court of MP, MPSJA and MPSLSA were also present.