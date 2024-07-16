Madhya Pradesh has positive environment and all amenities for investment with industrial-friendly policies: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the state has an immersed investment potential with a positive industrial environment, industrialists-friendly policies and all the amenities.



Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Bhopal, CM Yadav said that the state government has declared the year 2025, an ‘Investment Year’ for industrial development so that the state could be well off economically and create an opportunity for employment for youth.

The CM also said that the government would focus on making the state an industrial hub which would be job-oriented for which changes may be possible in the policies by discussing with industrialists for this cause. An environment would also be created to boost up the start-ups, he said.

“Keeping this in mind, we have decided to organise industrial summits in all 6 regions in the state along with Indore because every area has different possibilities in different sectors for industrialisation”, CM Yadav said.

Apart from this, It has been decided to hold road shows in different cities like Mumbai, Banglore, Coimbatore and Hyderabad, the CM said.

“In this series, the first road show has recently been organised in Mumbai where I held one-to-one meetings with the business icons of the country and convinced them to invest in the state”, he said.

Around 450 investors including Anil Ambani, H K Agrawal, Parth Jindal, S N Subramaniam, Nivasa Godrej and Sunil Gupta have participated in the Mumbai Road Show, they proposed more than Rs 75,000 crore in investment in various sectors in different regions of the state, Yadav said.

“MP has a favourable environment for industrialisation as it has all the amenities, a huge developed land bank, surplus electricity, adequate water and a network of roads and industrial-friendly policies”, CM Yadav said.

The first regional conclave was organised in Ujjain on 1-2 March this year. The CM said that the industrialists, including the Adani group of Agro and Gas, Singhania group of J K cement, etc., announced proposals of around Rs 1 Lakh crore, which would create employment for one Lakh youth in the state.

The CM informed that the second Regional Industry Conclave would be organised in Jabalpur on July 20, in which around 1500 investors are expected to attend the event, Byer-Seller meet would also be held during the conclave, the CM further said.

The representatives of national and international companies including Taiwan and Malaysia business groups are likely to attend the conclave. During the event, around 70 industrial projects worth Rs 1222 crore will be launched, these projects are likely to create 3444 jobs.

Similarly, the third regional conclave is scheduled to be organised in the Gwalior and Rewa regions in September and October months, respectively. Likewise, these conclaves will be held in the other regions of the state. Global Investors Summit-2025 will be organised on the theme of Madhya Pradesh: ‘the future-ready state’ in Bhopal from 7-8 February next year, focusing on maximum attraction to FDI, establishing 1000 industrial units as an exporter and connecting the units with e-commerce platforms.

During the summit, ‘Invest MP portal 2.0’ will be launched and unveiled the new Madhya Pradesh Export policy.